Advertisement

Earth Tones

Earth Tones
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local six-year-old girl noticed that the beauty of various skin tones was similar to the different seasons of the year or other natural elements in our world on planet Earth. That little girl decided to write a book about it!

Keliah Madison, author of the book Earth Tones, and her mother, CeCe Madison, talk about the book, the inspiration behind it, and where interested viewers can buy it. The Madison family has also produced a book about boys/men called Daddy Says.

Watch the interview to learn more including details about where the family will be appearing and selling the books this summer.

Purchase books HERE or call 553-381-7283. A Kindle version is available from Amazon.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Police ask to avoid the Castlewood Apartments area if possible at this time.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Castlewood Apartments

Latest News

Hail and high winds possible
First Alert Day Thursday until 8PM for strong thunderstorms
First Alert Day
First Alert Day
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Crews respond to a house fire in Galesburg Wednesday
Warmer this weekend
Scattered showers and storms today