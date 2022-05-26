DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local six-year-old girl noticed that the beauty of various skin tones was similar to the different seasons of the year or other natural elements in our world on planet Earth. That little girl decided to write a book about it!

Keliah Madison, author of the book Earth Tones, and her mother, CeCe Madison, talk about the book, the inspiration behind it, and where interested viewers can buy it. The Madison family has also produced a book about boys/men called Daddy Says.

Watch the interview to learn more including details about where the family will be appearing and selling the books this summer.

Purchase books HERE or call 553-381-7283. A Kindle version is available from Amazon.

