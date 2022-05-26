Advertisement

First Alert Day Thursday until 8PM for strong thunderstorms

Hail and high winds are possible on an isolated basis.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 1 PM Thursday until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms***

A First Alert Day will be in effect Thursday from 1 PM until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms. There is a slight risk for eastern counties because of the risk for strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. At this time strong storms producing up to golf ball sized hail and developing along highway 34. These are all drifting to the north at 30mph. These storms will keep moving north and will bring a severe risk through the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with these storms. FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Police ask to avoid the Castlewood Apartments area if possible at this time.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Castlewood Apartments

Latest News

First Alert Day
First Alert Day
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Crews respond to a house fire in Galesburg Wednesday
Warmer this weekend
Scattered showers and storms today
Around 200 parents attended a work session Wednesday night at the Riverfront Center in...
Bettendorf schools host workshop to address parent concerns