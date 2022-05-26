Advertisement

Man charged in fatal Monmouth shooting turns himself in

A Monmouth man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting, according to police.(KWQC/ Warren County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - A Monmouth man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the shooting that killed 26-year-old Romel Gilliam, according to police.

Spencer Sage, 18, is charged with 1st degree murder, according to Monmouth police. He is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Monmouth Police Department responded to the 300 block of South 9th Street about 7:02 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting, police said in a media release.

When police arrived, Gilliam was found with injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

According to police, Sage was a suspect in the shooting incident.

