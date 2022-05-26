Advertisement

MCVSD introduces an online summer-learning program for incoming kindergarten students

The program consists of 20-minute lessons five days a week, and the program slows down when students need more time to master a specific area.
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District will start using the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path, an online summer-learning program for students entering kindergarten.

“Especially with COVID and a lot of the disruption that we’ve experienced over the last 1.5 years, we are hoping we can bridge these gaps, and these skill gaps, that these students need,” said Dr. Brian Prybil, Moline-Coal Valley’s assistant superintendent for elementary teaching and learning. “It focuses on reading skills and a variety of kindergarten readiness benchmarks, along with providing some social studies and science.”

The program consists of 20-minute lessons five days a week, and the program slows down when students need more time to master a specific area.

“Waterford has a liaison that reaches out to the parents, and then the parents get an update on how the students are doing, and then there are additional resources that are provided to the parent that helps them engage in the content the students are learning while they are using the program,” Prybil said. “The research shows that a lot of those students will enter at up to a first-grade reading level already, so we are really excited about that.”

Hamilton Elementary School principal Lynsy Oswald said offering the program to pre-k students is important.

“We know that a majority of the brain develops before the age of five, so anything we can do with kids before they get to kindergarten is helpful,” Oswald said. “We’re excited about this program to expose them throughout the summer, and when they come to kindergarten they will be ready for kindergarten.”

Both Oswald and Prybil said the program will offer important information for teachers.

“They can already have some preliminary data on those students,” Prybil said. “It helps us identify any additional gaps or areas we need to focus on.”

The Moline-Coal Valley School District will provide families with a laptop or a hotspot for internet access.

Prybil said there are 250 spots available for Moline-Coal Valley students, and the program begins on June 6. To learn how to register, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

Latest News

The program consists of 20-minute lessons five days a week, and the program slows down when...
MCVSD introduces online summer-learning program for incoming kindergarten students
Scott and Rock Island County are prepared when severe weather strikes.
National Weather Services recognizes Quad Cities as ‘StormReady’
Scott and Rock Island County are prepared when severe weather strikes.
National Weather Services recognizes Quad Cities as ‘StormReady’
Bettendorf Zip Code Day is 5.27.22
Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ on Friday features celebrations, discounts, cash prizes and more