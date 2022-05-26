MCVSD introduces an online summer-learning program for incoming kindergarten students

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District will start using the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path, an online summer-learning program for students entering kindergarten.

“Especially with COVID and a lot of the disruption that we’ve experienced over the last 1.5 years, we are hoping we can bridge these gaps, and these skill gaps, that these students need,” said Dr. Brian Prybil, Moline-Coal Valley’s assistant superintendent for elementary teaching and learning. “It focuses on reading skills and a variety of kindergarten readiness benchmarks, along with providing some social studies and science.”

The program consists of 20-minute lessons five days a week, and the program slows down when students need more time to master a specific area.

“Waterford has a liaison that reaches out to the parents, and then the parents get an update on how the students are doing, and then there are additional resources that are provided to the parent that helps them engage in the content the students are learning while they are using the program,” Prybil said. “The research shows that a lot of those students will enter at up to a first-grade reading level already, so we are really excited about that.”

Hamilton Elementary School principal Lynsy Oswald said offering the program to pre-k students is important.

“We know that a majority of the brain develops before the age of five, so anything we can do with kids before they get to kindergarten is helpful,” Oswald said. “We’re excited about this program to expose them throughout the summer, and when they come to kindergarten they will be ready for kindergarten.”

Both Oswald and Prybil said the program will offer important information for teachers.

“They can already have some preliminary data on those students,” Prybil said. “It helps us identify any additional gaps or areas we need to focus on.”

The Moline-Coal Valley School District will provide families with a laptop or a hotspot for internet access.

Prybil said there are 250 spots available for Moline-Coal Valley students, and the program begins on June 6. To learn how to register, click or tap here.

