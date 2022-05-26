Advertisement

National Weather Services recognizes Quad Cities as ‘StormReady’

By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Two QCA counties are being recognized as “StormReady” by the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

Meteorologists presented emergency management officials from Scott and Rock Island counties with a certificate and a metal sign recognizing the counties as StormReady.

The StormReady program is a nationwide effort to prepare people for natural hazards. The program has been in place since 1999.

Having the distinction of ‘StormReady’ works to enhance the safety of the people of the Quad Cities with the partnership of local agencies.

The process of becoming StormReady includes means of communication, good exchange of information, and having outreach events such as storm spotter training and severe weather safety talks, in addition to monitoring severe weather and flooding conditions 24/7.

“It will help enhance public awareness of severe weather. This will help ensure trained storm spotters to observe the weather. And it also helps to ensure the more frequent and easy exchange of information during severe weather,” said Rich Kinney, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at National Weather Service Quad Cities.

Scott and Rock Island County are now two of more than 3,000 sites across the US that are better prepared for severe weather through StormReady.

“The office up here has put a lot of work into it, and to know that the national weather service is recognizing us and the work that the office has done to help the residents of rock island county. It’s a good feeling to know that we’re ready to help,” said Lt. Matthew Desmyter, Coordinator of Rock Island Emergency Management Agency.

“We’re really proud. Proud of our partnerships, proud of our community. We really believe that our community is resilient; each household, each business, each municipality. So, this is just one more opportunity to show that we are ready for that next major event,” said Jim Hawkes, planning specialist at Scott County Emergency Management Agency.

Colleges and universities also qualify to be StormReady. Locally, Augustana College in Rock Island is StormReady.

