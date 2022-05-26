Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms again today

Warmer by Memorial Day weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Quiet and cloudy weather is around the area this morning after an active Wednesday evening that featured a few tornado warnings with storms that rode along the front.  That front is still stalled out over our area, but will be out of here by the time more storms develop this afternoon.  Highs will be tricky again today, with any sort of sun we will get into the mid 70s otherwise we will be in the 60s and low 70s under cloudy skies.  Rain also won’t be as widespread as it was yesterday.  Clouds will gradually clear on Friday and we are dry for the holiday weekend with highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday and 80s and 90s on Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Showers and storms.  High: 74º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers.  Low: 56º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 71º

