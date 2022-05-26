Advertisement

STEAM On Wheels empowers kids for future work in emerging technologies

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The mission is to empower future generations by providing hands-on experience and skill development using new and emerging technologies that provide limitless possibilities for design and invention.

That’s what STEAM On Wheels Lab in Bettendorf is all about.

Sam McCullum informs viewers about everything related to STEAM---including summer camp options. STEAM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. The

Learn more by watching the interview and visiting the STEAM on Wheels website or by calling (708) 527-8994. Follow them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/STEAMOnWheelsQC

