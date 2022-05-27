Aledo’s 30th annual Rhubarb Fest is June 3-4

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -Rhubarb Fest is a whole lot more than delicious pie. It’s two days full of fun in historic downtown Aledo.

This unique festival features homemade pies (and other delectable foods made with the vegetable), rhubarb sampling, free rhubarb seed giveaways, crafts, plentiful family activities, music, entertainment and more.

Rusty Ruggles, member of the group 10 of Soul, focuses on the line up of fantastic local bands that will be filling the park with live music starting at 11 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

The video interview with Ruggles contains additional details of the famous event. More information can be accessed at the festival’s website at https://aledorhubarbfest.com/

