Amazon Fulfillment Center delayed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After months of construction and several job postings, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport has run into some unexpected delays.

Now scheduled to open in the summer of 2024 after supply chain issues caused a delay. The delay now poses possible issues to economic growth here in the Quad Cities.

The fulfillment center would have brought close to a thousand jobs to the area as early as this coming summer and have created a flux of economic growth. Now, the Quad Cities will have to wait to see a return on their investment.

“This is a long term investment, obviously, that Amazon is looking to make,” said William Polley, an associate professor of economics at Western Illinois University. “The city of Davenport and the Quad Cities area is hoping to benefit from not just for one or two years, but for many years down the road. So a delay of this sort is not the sort of thing that can’t be overcome.”

Polley would also say that, “Well, certainly, there’s some impact to people who may have wanted to find a job at the Amazon facility, or maybe switch from some other job in the Quad Cities area, maybe for what could have been a higher wage.”

In a statement from Amazon, they said:

“We’re still excited to launch this new facility in Davenport, though we’ve had to adjust our timing. We know the Davenport community is excited about the opportunities we’ll be bringing to the area, and we look forward to sharing new timing along with information about the great jobs, pay - starting at $16 an hour* - and comprehensive benefits we’ll be offering just as soon as we can.”

Polley went on to say that when the center does open up, a possible influx of people relocating to the Quad Cities is likely to happen as well as a boost for the local school districts as more kids will be enrolling in the local districts.

The City of Davenport also released the following statement regarding the delay:

“Amazon has notified the City earlier this week that the opening of their fulfillment center has been delayed until 2024 due to ongoing global supply chain issues. The City of Davenport understands that these supply chain issues are being felt across all sectors of the economy and is pleased to hear Amazon’s continued commitment to open this facility in our community.”

