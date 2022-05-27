Backwater Gamblers kick off 2022 season Memorial Day weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Backwater Gamblers’ first show of the 2022 season is this Memorial Day weekend.

Over one hundred members have been practicing on the Rock River since May 1. Organizers say putting the show together is a year-round commitment.

“It’s a year-round process. Once we get done in the fall, the next group of show directors will start working on it and putting together a storyline. They work in the winter in gyms working on moves. So, even though we only ski for about three months, it’s a year-round event to put it all together,” said Dennis Haggen, the main announcer for the Backwater Gamblers.

Haggen says you can expect to see kids as young as five-years-old participating.

“We also have people skiing up in their sixties. You’ll see a lot of skiers barefoot this year, that act has nineteen barefooters at one time, our girl’s ballet could have up to twenty-four or twenty-five at one time. Our goal is to put up our five-tier pyramid again, three four-tier pyramids at one time, trick jumping,” said Haggen.

Member Larry Anderson has been skiing with the group for more than twenty-five years.

“There’s a new concept, a new theme. A new twist. Some of the skiing stays the same but the theatrical performance holds the audience captive; that changes from year to year and that’s what makes it exciting. Tonight is relaxed and we are out skiing with our friends but that first show when the stadium is packed with people, we seat 1,500 people here, and when the stands are packed, it’s so much fun. People are cheering and that’s what it’s all about. We are here to put on a fun show for the community,” Anderson said.

The Backwater Gamblers’ first show is May 29 at 6:30 p.m. Shows start at 6:30 every Sunday and Wednesday night throughout the summer.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.