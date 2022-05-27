Advertisement

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware” release this week following a number of sightings since early May of a black bear in the northeastern part of the city.

The suggestions including stowing away food sources, such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage cans, and a warning for residents who encounter a bear not to run, but back away slowly. Black bears are native to Iowa, but it’s been more than 100 years since the state has had a resident bear population.

