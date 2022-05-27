Advertisement

Choosing furniture that functions and feels better from La-Z-Boy

Choosing furniture that functions and feels better from La-Z-Boy
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whether you need new furniture because your home furnishings have worn out or just because it’s time to update, we all want function and comfort.

Nancy Klemme, La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Decor, has many options for furniture that feels better---such as Tempur-Pedic foam---and higher-quality durability and function (including when you have pets in the home) or remote-control power reclining capability. Watch the interview to learn more.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Bettendorf Community School District
Parents continue to voice frustrations over behavior at Bettendorf Middle School as ‘incident’ occurs at high school
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
A Monmouth man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting, according to...
Man charged in fatal Monmouth shooting turns himself in
Police lights
Deputies: 3 arrested in connection to methamphetamine investigation in Henry Co.

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on firearm, drug charges
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on sex offender registration
East Moline police are investigating a shooting on May 14 that injured one person.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigate shooting that injured 1 person
Promising therapy for women with chronic pelvic and bladder pain
Promising therapy for women with chronic pelvic and bladder pain
rhubarb fest
Aledo’s 30th annual Rhubarb Fest is June 3-4