Clinton County Board of Supervisors approves controversial solar project rezoning

GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - After 8 months, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors has made a decision on the Hawkeye Solar Project, a project that will use more than a thousand acres of farmland outside of Grand Mound.

The Thursday night meeting was attended by more than 100 Grand Mound residents, both for and against the project. Some of the owners of farmland that they were leasing to developers for the project were also in attendance.

After going through a 31-point, 40-year agreement that the board of supervisors had developed with project managers, the board voted yes unanimously on the necessary rezoning for the project.

Points in the agreement with developers included 300 foot setbacks from habitable buildings on non-participating land, a “good faith effort” to hire local labor for the project through a job fair, and commitments to regular soil and water testing, maintaining of roads and drainage systems, and planting tree barriers between solar panels and non-participating properties.

The board said that agreement will be available in full, as part of the minutes of the meeting, on their website here, it was not yet uploaded at the time of this writing.

During the reading of the agreement, residents raised issues with, among other things, the distance of setbacks, the source of building materials, the safety of the panels, local response in the event of a fire, and total tax revenue from the project.

Members of the board told residents they had reviewed articles and emails sent to them over the eight months and had not seen convincing evidence of a health risk posed by the panels, though this was not the main reason for their votes, mentioned in closing comments at the meting.

“Landowner rights is probably my main issue for my decision,” said Jim Irwin, one of the Board of Supervisors members. “We’ve been dealing with this for 8 almost 9 months now. It’s been a long process, we’ve worked. I want to say I feel all three of us has done our due diligence.”

Irwin also said he felt Hawkeye Solar Project developers had done everything in line with local ordinances for solar power projects.

Some community members in attendance did not think that the board had done everything they could.

“I knew that’s probably the way they were going to vote, just the way they’ve been acting in the past meetings,” said David Whitman, a Grand Mound resident who spoke up multiple times during the meeting. “They didn’t do their job right away on the ordinance, 2016 they should have changed the master plan, they could’ve asked for a lot of things.”

Near the end of the meeting, some community members proposed a moratorium on future solar projects in the county, and board members said they were open to discussing the idea at a later date.

After the meeting, developers told TV 6 they’re pleased with the outcome and excited to move forward with next steps on the project.

You can find more information on the Hawkeye Solar Project at the website made by Ranger Power, one of the developers, here.

