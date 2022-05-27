Advertisement

Crews respond to a Davenport mobile home fire Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street about 5:44 a.m. Thursday.

According to the fire department, the first truck on the scene reported heavy smoke from the underside of the mobile home.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire from the outside and a second line was inside the mobile home, the fire department said in a media release.

The fire department reported no injuries at the scene.

Mid-American assisted with controlling utilities, the fire department said. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner displaced.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

