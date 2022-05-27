Duck Creek Park to host 16th annual Tree Climbing Championship on Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Iowa Arborist Association is holding the 16th Annual Tree Climbing Championship on May 28 at Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St. in Davenport.

Jeremy Bowling, event head judge, discusses key points regarding the event. Participants do not need to be seasoned climbers to compete and are guaranteed to learn from skilled climbers. Most of the skilled climbers are professional arborists.

Duck Creek Park is a terrific setting for the festivities which get underway with registration at 7 a.m. Gear check is at 8 a.m. and climbing starts at 9 a.m. A Kid’s Climb is scheduled for 10 a.m. Awards will be handed out at 5 p.m.

