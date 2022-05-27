Advertisement

Duck Creek Park to host 16th annual Tree Climbing Championship on Saturday

16th annual Tree climbing Championship at Duck Creek Park set for Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Iowa Arborist Association is holding the 16th Annual Tree Climbing Championship on May 28 at Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St. in Davenport.

Jeremy Bowling, event head judge, discusses key points regarding the event. Participants do not need to be seasoned climbers to compete and are guaranteed to learn from skilled climbers. Most of the skilled climbers are professional arborists.

Duck Creek Park is a terrific setting for the festivities which get underway with registration at 7 a.m. Gear check is at 8 a.m. and climbing starts at 9 a.m. A Kid’s Climb is scheduled for 10 a.m. Awards will be handed out at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline woman faces additional charges after second pedestrian died from injuries after crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Bettendorf Community School District
Parents continue to voice frustrations over behavior at Bettendorf Middle School as ‘incident’ occurs at high school
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
A Monmouth man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting, according to...
Man charged in fatal Monmouth shooting turns himself in

Latest News

Tree Climbing Championship set for Saturday, May 28 at Duck Creek Park
16th annual Tree climbing Championship at Duck Creek Park set for Saturday
Fundraising for 3D Breast Cancer Screening
Fundraising for 3D Breast Cancer Screening
Escape to Margaritaville musical hits Timberlake Playhouse in June 2022
Escape to Margaritaville musical hits Timberlake Playhouse in June 2022
"Be Downtown" is the culminating event on June 4 for week of activities associated with...
Bettendorf 'Zip Code Day' festivities end with "Be Downtown" event June 4