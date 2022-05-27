Former Galesburg councilwoman found guilty of possessing methamphetamine

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Galesburg city councilwoman was found guilty Thursday of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, according to a media release.

A sentencing hearing for Lindsay Hillary is set for Aug. 11.

Hillary was pulled over for a traffic stop on May 7, 2021. Police found a cigarette container in her purse that held less than one gram of methamphetamine, according to the media release. Hillary testified the drugs were not hers.

After a trial lasting a half-hour, a Knox County judge found Hillary guilty.

