Gradual clearing today, much warmer this weekend

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Our upper level system will finally depart the area today. This means clouds and lingering drizzle will slowly clear out this morning and sunshine will return this afternoon. With gusty north winds highs will recover to the low 70s this afternoon thus, most of the morning hours will be in the 50s and low 60s. Sunshine and south winds will be the norm for the holiday weekend. This will boost temps to near 80º on Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday and near 90º on Memorial Day. The storm track will stay north this weekend, so no need to worry about rain chances locally. We will be in the 90s through the middle of next week before a cold front arrives sometime next Wednesday.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 72º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 51º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 79º

