Lawsuit: 13-year-old’s hands up when shot by Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) - A new lawsuit says a 13-year-old boy shot in the back by a Chicago police officer was unarmed and had his arms raised to surrender when he was hit by the bullet.

Thursday’s filing in Chicago federal court says the incident illustrates deeply flawed implementation of department policy on the pursuit of suspects.

The filing says the bullet severely damaged part of the Black teenager’s spine when he was shot May 18. Police previously said the boy was in a car suspected of involvement in a carjacking the day before and that he jumped out and ran. He hasn’t been charged.

Police Supt. David Brown has said the fleeing teenager turned toward the officer before the officer fired. Chicago’s law department says it hadn’t been officially served and wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

