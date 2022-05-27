Local Quad Citians are coming to terms with high gas prices for Memorial Day weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - As gas prices across the nation continue to soar, a few local Quad Citians are coming to terms with shelling out the extra money.

According to AAA gas in Illinois is ten cents higher than the national average at $4.59. The website also show prices are higher on the Illinois side compared to Iowa.

TV6 caught up with one Davenport resident who says she will avoid gas prices this Memorial Day weekend by keeping her commute short.

“I usually take my good vehicle out to Costco and my truck that belongs to my dog just Hy-Vee gas because that truck is just basically dog park and home, so other than that I’m not really going anywhere this weekend so gas prices aren’t going to affect me,” said Davenport resident Sharon Eriksen.

Another Davenport residents story is a little different, gas prices will affect her significantly, as she’s decided to sell her home for a camper van this year.

For your reference, Anne Gaydosh says she made this decision well before prices skyrocketed.

“Oh yes been about a year in a half, but I’ll be down in Walt Disney World so I won’t be driving for about 3 weeks when I get down there,” said Gaydosh.

Gaydosh goes on to say when she noticed prices going up, her mind was still set on traveling the world.

“Absolutely not, because once I sell my house I won’t have a mortgage and if my mortgage payments go to my gas then that’s I got it, I planned on that,” said Gaydosh.

Overall travel experts are advising people, travel will be extremely busy this Memorial Day weekend and to expect high prices at the pump and for airfare.

