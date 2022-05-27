Mercado On Fifth launches bigger and better market season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Moline’s Mercado On Fifth is back for the season and is part of the excitement surrounding the kickoff for the Memorial Day weekend.

Fans of the festival that celebrates Mexican cuisine, culture, and so much more can enjoy the beginning of the season today from 5 to 10 p.m. at 432 12th Street in Moline.

KWQC-TV6′s Jake Eastburn talks to. Anamaria Rocha, Executive Director of Mercado On Fifth, during the first interview segment. In the second report, he discusses the open market with one of the vendors, Elizabeth Ponce from Unique Artesania.

The community celebration features a variety of children’s activities, delicious Mexican food, and unique retail kiosks selling everything from jewelry to handmade clothing to imported ceramics and artwork.

Organizers predict this year’s market will be bigger and better than ever and expect more than 30 vendors to take part in the outdoor market. The 2022 Friday night events will run May 27-September 30 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Mercado on Fifth is not just a market, it additionally serves as a resource and agent for aspiring entrepreneurs. The weekly gathering bring residents together to celebrate with inclusivity.

Educational programming at Mercado also provides enrichment for children and free booth space for non-profits enables the agencies to disseminate important information and resources to the public.

For more information about the non-profit, visit the website: https://www.mercadoonfifth.org/

Mercado On Fifth / 2212 37th Street / Moline, IL 61265 / 305.934.5297

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.