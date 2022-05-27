Advertisement

Promising therapy for women with chronic pelvic and bladder pain

Promising therapy for women with chronic pelvic and bladder pain
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -29 million women in the U.S. suffer with chronic pelvic and bladder pain. This health problem is both difficult to diagnose and treat.

A urogynecologist who practiced medicine in the Quad Cities for many years, Robert Nolan Hetz, MD, CEO of GlobaLASEReach, talks about the great hope surrounding a treatment device (utilizing photon energy) that will be coming to market soon.

May is Chronic Pelvic Pain Awareness month. Watch the interview to learn more about how this non-invasive treatment works and how soon the device will be available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Bettendorf Community School District
Parents continue to voice frustrations over behavior at Bettendorf Middle School as ‘incident’ occurs at high school
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
A Monmouth man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting, according to...
Man charged in fatal Monmouth shooting turns himself in
Police lights
Deputies: 3 arrested in connection to methamphetamine investigation in Henry Co.

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on firearm, drug charges
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on sex offender registration
East Moline police are investigating a shooting on May 14 that injured one person.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigate shooting that injured 1 person
rhubarb fest
Aledo’s 30th annual Rhubarb Fest is June 3-4