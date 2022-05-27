Promising therapy for women with chronic pelvic and bladder pain

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -29 million women in the U.S. suffer with chronic pelvic and bladder pain. This health problem is both difficult to diagnose and treat.

A urogynecologist who practiced medicine in the Quad Cities for many years, Robert Nolan Hetz, MD, CEO of GlobaLASEReach, talks about the great hope surrounding a treatment device (utilizing photon energy) that will be coming to market soon.

May is Chronic Pelvic Pain Awareness month. Watch the interview to learn more about how this non-invasive treatment works and how soon the device will be available.

