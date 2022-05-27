QCA area pools set open Memorial Day weekend for summer season

QUAD CITIES AREA, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area pools are set to open for the summer season Saturday, the Memorial Day weekend.

Muscatine Aquatic Center

The Muscatine Aquatic Center is set to open Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Parks Maintenance staff and Lifeguards have spent the last several days filling the pool, testing water chemistry and training to prepare for opening day, the City of Muscatine said.

The Muscatine Aquatic Center will be closed on Sunday for the Melon City Criterium in Weed Park, the city said. The center will open on Memorial Day, Monday for daily operation from noon to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

According to the city, programs and other activities will take place outside of open swim hours. Find information on swimming lessons, private pool parties, lap swim and more in the 2022 Activities Brochure. To schedule a party, purchase a season pass or ask questions about the Muscatine Aquatic Center, please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.

Riverside Family Aquatic Center

Riverside Family Aquatic Center is set to open at noon Saturday for the 2022 pool season.

The City of Moline said, in addition to daily admissions at the aquatic center, swim lessons, private rentals, and birthday party packages are available. More information can be found on their website.

The pool will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m. and evening swim hours are Wednesdays and Fridays June 15 to July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., the city said. General admissions are $5 per person and $1 for kids under 3, family admission is $20 for up to five people and evening swim is $3 per person.

Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to Riverside Family Aquatic Center as part of their membership, with no additional cost starting opening day, the city said.

The city said that in the event of inclement weather, pool closure information will be available on Facebook or by calling 309-524-2428.

Dates to remember:

Family Discount Days: June 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25

Waterful Wednesdays: June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 12, 20, 27

Military Day: Monday, July 4

Closing Date: Saturday, July 30 (short season due to construction)

Doggie Dunk: Sunday, July 31

Whitewater Junction Season Opening

Whitewater Junction is set to open at 10 a.m. Saturday for the summer season.

Whitewater Junctions hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays. From August 15 to September 5 the pool is only open on the weekends. Admission is $9 for ages three and up, and children two and under are free, Rock Island Parks & Recreation said.

Evening swim is available Monday through Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for $6 and discounted punch passes and season passes are available, parks & recreation said. For questions please call (309) 732-7946.

Rental options include a private cabana, party packages and private rentals for after-hour group parties, Rock Island Parks & Recreation said. For more information and rates, visit www.rigov.org/wwj, email wwjrentals@rigov.org or call (309) 732-7275 (option 1).

Events throughout the summer include:

Back to Pool Bash, June 1 from noon to 5 p.m. in celebration of the beginning of summer break, including a live DJ and fun games

Celebrate the 4th of July on July 4 from noon pm to 5 p.m. with patriotic games and fun.

Back to School Bash on August 2 from noon to 5 p.m. giving the kids one last day to play at the pool before school starts

Splash Landing

Splash Landing is set to open at 11:30 a.m. Monday for the summer season.

Splash Landing’s hours are daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the pool said in a Facebook post. Admission to the pool is $6 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $3 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Children under 2 are free.

Lap swim is offered Monday through Friday from 6 to 8 a.m. and 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 9 a.m. for $5.

For more information visit the City OF Bettendorf Splash Landing page.

