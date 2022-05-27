Riverview Center is looking for volunteers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a place that specializes in providing free services to those who have suffered sexual violence in fourteen area counties. It’s a non-profit called Riverview Center.

Jordan Hoftender, Riverview Center, enlightens viewers on how they might consider helping survivors of violence through volunteering. Volunteers assist in the daily operations of the agency and provide valuable support that helps staff meet the needs of survivors. The agency can be very flexible in scheduling to enable participation.

In particular, Riverview Center is in urgent need of on-call crisis advocate volunteers, who answer calls on the 24-hour telephone crisis hotline. These people listen and offer support and options. They also provide in-person advocacy at local hospitals and law enforcement centers.

There are many other ways to serve including office help, outreach and fundraising, or youth programs (volunteers ages 12-17).

If you are interested in learning more about volunteering, click here or fill out an application.

Riverview Center is a non-profit agency committed to providing compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual assault in Iowa and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Illinois. The non-profit serves 14 counties in Iowa & 2 counties Illinois (all to the north of the Quad Cities metro).

RIVERVIEW CENTER MAIN OFFICE / 1789 Elm St / Dubuque, IA 52001 / Dubuque Office: 563-557-0310

