Second person dies from injuries after crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A second person died Thursday from his injuries after being hit by an SUV on the I-74 pedestrian bike path Saturday, according to police.

The Moline Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony M. Castaneda of Moline died Thursday afternoon. The Johnson County, Iowa medical examiner pronounced Castaneda dead.

Police responded about 2 a.m. Saturday to a crash on the I-74 pedestrian bike path. Officers found three people had been hit by an SUV that drove on the path, according to a media release. Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chhabria A. Harris, 46, has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater bodily harm, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving and one count of reckless homicide.

According to police, additional charges are expected.

The Moline Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation and they will continue to work with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney on this tragic event.

