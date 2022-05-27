Advertisement

Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

Five species of invasive plants that should not be in your landscape
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive.

Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, identifies several species of invasive plants--likely purchased at a local greenhouse--that are harmful and why you should consider removing the various shrubs or greenery from your landscape.

Non-native, Invasive plants can cause environmental, economic or human harm. Swihart discusses the problems associated with the following specific invasive or species of concern plants:

  • Burning Bush
  • Honeysuckle (illegal to buy and sell)
  • Barberry (tick habitat)

Jumping worms are also mentioned in the interview. It is expected that these worms have been introduced in Rock Island county. If you suspect you have jumping worms, contact the Illinois Extension office.

University of Illinois Extension / 321 West 2nd Avenue / Milan, IL 61264 / (309) 756-9978

