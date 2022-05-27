Ukrainian server ‘grateful’ for community’s support

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Natasha Johnson, a server at Rastrelli’s Restaurant, had trouble sleeping when she heard Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Right away, I’m in a cry, in a panic attack,” Johnson said.

Johnson grew up 25 minutes away from Kyiv, Ukraine.

“I started thinking, ‘Ok, what is going to be happening with my mom?’ I’m not there, I can’t help her,” Johnson said. “I started calling, and of course that day, everything is being bombed. I can’t connect with my mom.”

Johnson said she couldn’t believe a Russian invasion was happening and the stories her mom told her.

“She’s been living in a basement for two months, cooking food outside without heat. A tank completes every day bombing,” Johnson said.

Over 5,000 miles away, the QCA community has embraced Johnson with constant support.

“When the invasion happened, everybody was concerned,” said Mike Rastrelli, owner of Rastrelli’s Restaurant. “People would stop in and say, ‘How is Natasha doing? How is the family doing?’ A lot of empathy for them because we don’t know what that is like. Now, we have a better taste of it and what can happen. We don’t know how well we have it over here.”

Johnson said she is grateful for all the support.

“I am lucky to live in this country. It’s a beautiful country, with beautiful people,” Johnson said. “All my friends, all my customers, they help me a lot. They support me all the time. People have a big heart here. They always help.”

Johnson said the community raised enough money to cover her mother’s travel from Ukraine to the United States. Her mother arrived safely on Tuesday.

