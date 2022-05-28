Advertisement

Kwik Star Criterium to race through Village of East Davenport on Monday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)-The Kwik Star Criterium is back after taking a two-year break due to the pandemic. The 55th annual race gets underway on Memorial Day, May 30.

The popular bike race through the Village of East Davenport started as the Moline Criterium in 1965. It’s since joined with other local races to form the Iowa memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.

“The racers are so glad to be back. They’ve been off the course for a couple of years and a lot of the racers didn’t race at all last year, so this is a big deal, “ said John Harrington, President of Quad Cities Bicycle Club.

The event features a full day of races starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Junior Races begin the day and the final competition is the men’s professional event at 4:20 p.m.

Some folks like to call it “Bix on Bikes” because the cyclists reach speeds beyond 40 miles per hour through the hilly residential streets.

The Koehler Electric Kids Race allows for last-minute race day sign up. The registration table will be in Lindsey Park between the New Ground Theatre and 11th Street. Registration will open at 10:00 ending at 2:30 with the race starting at 3:10. A parent or legal guardian must be the registrant and all kids must wear a helmet. There are five age divisions and all racers receive medals.

For those that would like more information about how to attend as a spectator, help as a volunteer, or details about signing up a child for the afternoon race, visit: http://quadcitiescriterium.com

