QC community honors fallen military with flag planting

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Hundreds of volunteers came to the Rock Island Arsenal Friday afternoon for an annual placing of flags at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

The Administrative Officer for the cemetery says the turnout was in-line with what was expected from previous years. With that number of people showing up, there was also a wide variety of reasons for participating.

“Memorial Day is a time for respect for all of our past military and our present military and our future military,” said volunteer Donna Bell.

For some, the day is about family.

“I had five brothers in the military, a son in the military, uncles, cousins, nephews,” said volunteer Therese Gordon. “And I feel it’s an honor to do this in remembrance of them.”

For others, like veteran Terry Greenman, the event is a time for reflection ahead of Memorial Day.

“It can be quite stressful and strenuous for fellow veterans,” said Greenman. “So this is also a way to give camaraderie and show respect.”

Greenman had his mother and son out helping to plant flags alongside him.

”I just want him to know, like the true sacrifices of all veterans, you know, they, they voluntarily, for the most part, voluntarily go into our service and keep America safe,” said Greenman. “And I just kind of want to instill that into my son as well.”

In fact, the event was a family affair for a lot of the volunteers, many had their children along to help. Others were volunteering as part of their duty as members of the Boy Scouts.

“It’s important because we’re supposed to serve the community.” said Joe Forgie, one of the volunteering scouts.

“Like my mom has said repeatedly, freedom is not free.” added Joe’s brother Nick Forgie.

Whatever the reason for volunteering, the sheer number of community members that show up doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I mean, I was born and raised here in Cambridge, Illinois,” said Dan Baltisberger, the Administration Officer for the Rock Island National Cemetery. “So to come back home after serving my country, to be able to now serve the community and have these people come out and appreciate all these service members who have given their time and in some cases, their life. That is what’s important”

Over the course of just a little over an hour, volunteers used spikes to plant flags at every single one of the 27,000 graves in the cemetery. A monumental task, done quick by a community that cares.

The Rock Island Arsenal will be holding their annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30th at 10:45 a.m. Only guests in wheelchairs will be allowed to park at the cemetery, all others will need to park in the lot behind Memorial Park. From there buses will take people to the service. Organizers encourage people to arrive early to make it to the ceremony on time.

