Rock Island police asking public for help with a wanted fugitive

Fugitive wanted in Rock Island for homicide
Fugitive wanted in Rock Island for homicide(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are asking for the public to keep a lookout for a man wanted for homicide.

Police say that 19-year-old Terrionce Kitchen fatally shot 19-year-old Desavion Foster on the 1000 block of 15th street on the afternoon of Sunday, May 22.

Police obtained a warrant for Kitchen’s arrest on Friday, May 27, for First Degree Murder with a bond of one million dollars.

Police say that Kitchen is a dangerous fugitive being sought and anyone with information on his whereabouts are to call the department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500. They can also use the P3 Tips app.

