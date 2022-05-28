A Very Warm Holiday Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- The Memorial Day weekend looks to be a very warm and dry period, but showers and storms won’t be too far away, heading in next week. Look for warm sunshine and breezy winds this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. We’ll see mix of clouds and some sun for Sunday, with very warm highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Expect mostly sunny skies for Memorial Day with readings soaring into the 80′s to low 90′s. Our next weather maker arrives late Tuesday, bringing more rain into the region, with showers and storms through Wednesday. Temperatures drop back into the 70′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and breezy winds. High: 80°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 63°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and scattered clouds. Windy and very warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

