A Warm Holiday Weekend Ahead

Rain Chances Next Week
Look for warm sunshine and breezy winds for the start of the holiday weekend.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- The Memorial Day weekend looks to be a very warm and dry period, but showers and storms won’t be too far away, heading in next week. Look for warm sunshine and breezy winds this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. We’ll see sunshine and scattered clouds for Sunday, with highs in the 80′s. Expect Sunny skies for Memorial Day with readings in the 80′s to low 90′s. Our next weather maker arrives late Tuesday, bringing more rain into the region, followed by showers and storms through Wednesday.

TODAY: Morning fog, then warm sunshine and breezy winds. High: 80°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 63°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and scattered clouds. Windy and very warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

