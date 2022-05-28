Advertisement

Youth bowling leads to more college scholarship opportunities

Littig said over 200 colleges in the United States offer bowling scholarships, and that number is going to grow.
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Big River Bowling was filled Saturday morning with young bowlers ranging from ages seven to 18 for the Storm Youth Championships.

“Youth bowling is thriving,” said Leanne Hulsenberg, Storm Bowling’s tournament and events manager. “These events make kids better bowlers, and they give them a great experience. We have 28 states represented here with all the bowlers, and 144 bowlers.”

“To see this much talent in one bowling center, this tournament sold out in under a minute,” said Eric Littig, the head bowling coach at St. Ambrose University. “Every one of these sells out in under a minute online. If you’re not there pushing the button, you don’t get in.”

The popularity of youth bowling in Iowa has grown rapidly.

“When I started coaching nine years ago, there were around 65-70 high school teams at that point,” said Craig Nord, a bowling coach at Davenport Central High School.” Now, I believe there are between 125 and130.”

Saturday’s strikes and spares will open up educational opportunities for the young bowlers in the future.

“There are over 200 colleges in the United States that offer bowling scholarships right now, and that is growing every year,” Littig said.

Hulsenberg said it is great to see the youth bowlers develop important life skills.

“I enjoy watching them grow up, I enjoy watching their professionalism on the lanes,” Hulsenberg said. “Many of their parents send them on their own, and they meet up with other families. So they have formed friendships from coast to coast. They’ve learned how to represent themselves properly.”

Hulsenberg said that 42 bowlers will receive a grand total of $15,000 in scholarships at the end of this weekend’s championships.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline woman faces additional charges after second pedestrian died from injuries after crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Bettendorf Community School District
Parents continue to voice frustrations over behavior at Bettendorf Middle School as ‘incident’ occurs at high school
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
Police lights
Deputies: 3 arrested in connection to methamphetamine investigation in Henry Co.
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

A Storm Youth Championships official estimates that 42 bowlers will receive a grand total of...
Rise in youth bowling leads to more scholarship opportunities
Kwik Star Criterium races through Village of East Davenport on May 30
Kwik Star Criterium to race through Village of East Davenport on Monday
Look for warm sunshine and breezy winds for the start of the holiday weekend.
Your First Alert Forecast
QCA area pools set to open Memorial Day weekend for summer season