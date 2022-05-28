Youth bowling leads to more college scholarship opportunities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Big River Bowling was filled Saturday morning with young bowlers ranging from ages seven to 18 for the Storm Youth Championships.

“Youth bowling is thriving,” said Leanne Hulsenberg, Storm Bowling’s tournament and events manager. “These events make kids better bowlers, and they give them a great experience. We have 28 states represented here with all the bowlers, and 144 bowlers.”

“To see this much talent in one bowling center, this tournament sold out in under a minute,” said Eric Littig, the head bowling coach at St. Ambrose University. “Every one of these sells out in under a minute online. If you’re not there pushing the button, you don’t get in.”

The popularity of youth bowling in Iowa has grown rapidly.

“When I started coaching nine years ago, there were around 65-70 high school teams at that point,” said Craig Nord, a bowling coach at Davenport Central High School.” Now, I believe there are between 125 and130.”

Saturday’s strikes and spares will open up educational opportunities for the young bowlers in the future.

“There are over 200 colleges in the United States that offer bowling scholarships right now, and that is growing every year,” Littig said.

Hulsenberg said it is great to see the youth bowlers develop important life skills.

“I enjoy watching them grow up, I enjoy watching their professionalism on the lanes,” Hulsenberg said. “Many of their parents send them on their own, and they meet up with other families. So they have formed friendships from coast to coast. They’ve learned how to represent themselves properly.”

Hulsenberg said that 42 bowlers will receive a grand total of $15,000 in scholarships at the end of this weekend’s championships.

