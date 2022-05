MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A candlelight vigil has been organized by Augustana Students for the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

The vigil will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. att Riverside Park in Moline at the east shelter.

Candles and orange ribbons will be provided.

Guests are asked to wear orange.

