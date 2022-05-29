Advertisement

Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The discovery of the bodies of three women inside a Chicago senior housing facility after a brief heat wave this month raises questions about whether officials and residents are prepared for the kind of brutal heat that killed more than 700 people in the city nearly three decades ago.

Officials have not determined the women’s causes of death but there is widespread suspicion that heat played a role.

That the heat arrived in May and not during the height of summer has some warning that cities nationwide are inviting disaster by not doing more to protect their vulnerable residents.

