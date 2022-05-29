Advertisement

Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff

Des Moines Water Works employee Bill Blubaugh collects a water sample from the Raccoon River,...
Des Moines Water Works employee Bill Blubaugh collects a water sample from the Raccoon River, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Each day the utility analyzes samples from the Raccoon River and others from the nearby Des Moines River as it works to deliver drinking water to more than 500,000 people in Iowa's capital city and its suburbs.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines utility has filed lawsuits, proposed legislation and even tried public shaming in an effort to clean up drinking water that comes from rivers teeming with agricultural pollutants.

None of it has worked, so Des Moines Water Works is trying another approach.

The utility is working with grain cooperative Landus to teach farmers the latest techniques for reducing pollution at riverfront plots of corn and soybeans in the sprawling park where the utility filters the city’s drinking water.

It’s a surprising turn in a long-running dispute between the state’s dominant industry and a utility that supplies drinking water to 600,000 customers in Iowa’s largest metro area.

