The Amazon Effect: Exploring economic impacts from the warehouse opening in 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The latest edition of INSIGHT features all things Amazon. In particular, the focus is on the fulfillment center that is on the way to Davenport.

It was after the recording of this episode that Amazon informed the city that the opening will be delayed. The company said that the ongoing supply chain issue was the main reason Amazon decided to postpone the open until 2024.

TV6 and the Quad City Times still feel that this discussion about the various economic impacts the center will eventually have for the entire region remains a current, relevant topic.

Participants for the roundtable include host Redrick Terry and Tom Barton, Quad City Times Associate Editor, who wrote The Amazon Effect: What the $250M means for your business for INSIGHT Business magazine. That well-researched news story is the basis for the broadcast.

Matt Christiansen, Quad City Times reporter, also weighs in with some of his own research on the local economy and labor force. Other officials and experts on the show include:

Julie Forsythe, Senior Vice President of Business and Economic Growth for the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce

Kyle Gripp, Davenport Alderman at Large

Dr, Bill Pulley, economist at Western Illinois University, (who has studied Amazon extensively)

Frank Klipsch, IV, Executive Director of Outreach and Community with YMCA

In July of 2021, the retailer announced plans to open a robotic fulfillment center in Davenport with 2.8 million square feet spanning over five stories. Prospective positions will offer a starting wage of at least $16 per hour along with comprehensive benefits and a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000.

The site location on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80 was selected due to its centrality within the Midwest. Davenport features easy access to customers, distribution networks via several interstate highways, plus the added availability of rail, water, and aviation transport.

Points of discussion include:

How did Davenport (and the Quad Cities) land Amazon? Why did they want to come here?

What will this warehouse mean to the City of Davenport? Is the city courting other companies?

Since the Amazon project is so big, are there concerns about a potential stretch of the local labor force?

Is Amazon a sustainable business model and will they be able to be here for the long haul?

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, the show will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

