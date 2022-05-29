Advertisement

Horse killed, 1 injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County

The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.(WAFF)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police state the vehicle was traveling northbound on 140th Street at a high
pace when it struck the horse, who was in the roadway. The horse died on impact.

Hanson has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive wanted in Rock Island for homicide
Rock Island police asking public for help with a wanted fugitive
East Moline woman faces additional charges after second pedestrian died from injuries after crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Prosecutors say a Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth...
Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8
Phoebe the dog alerted her owners to an intruder inside the house.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog alerts family to intruder inside home
Bettendorf Community School District
Parents continue to voice frustrations over behavior at Bettendorf Middle School as ‘incident’ occurs at high school

Latest News

Memorial Day
Warm Memorial Day
Des Moines Water Works employee Bill Blubaugh collects a water sample from the Raccoon River,...
Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
(Source: MGN)
Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears
Augustana students to hold candlelight vigil for Uvalde victims