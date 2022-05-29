Horse killed, 1 injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police state the vehicle was traveling northbound on 140th Street at a high

pace when it struck the horse, who was in the roadway. The horse died on impact.

Hanson has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

