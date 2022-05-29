Rock Island Arsenal to hold annual memorial day ceremony

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Monday the Rock Island Arsenal will hold its annual memorial day celebration at their national cemetery.

The ceremony will start at 10:45 a.m.

Only guests in wheelchairs can park at the cemetery. All other guests must park in the lot behind memorial park, where busses will take you to the service.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early in order to make it to the service on time.

