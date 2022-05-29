Rockridge heading back to Super Sectionals

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kendra Lewis helped out her day on the mound by having a great day at the plate, including driving in a run and scoring another before she ever toed the rubber.

Kori Needham drove in four runs, including a three run homer, and Lewis added three to help the Rockets grab the Tremont Sectional title. Erie-Prophetstown only managed one hit against the phenomenal Sophomore Rockridge ace, Lewis, but it was a big one hit with Mya Jones hitting a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth.

The Rockridge Rockets will continue their journey to another state title at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria on Memorial Day against Richmond-Burton.

