Steamwheelers score first, but Sioux Falls scores last for the win

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers hit the ground running on Military Appreciation Night by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Sioux Falls would get the only score in overtime to win the game 62-55.

Quad City would keep getting the ball in the end zone, but Sioux Falls would keep answering right back to keep the game close throughout. The Wheelers would take the lead into the break after EJ Hilliard would run in his third score of the first half right before the one minute warning.

The Storm wouldn’t have the lead in this game until the first score of the fourth quarter, when Dalton Sneed ran it in from two yards out to break a tie. With 2:44 left in the game, Hilliard would find Davenport Central grad Keyvon Rudd for just the second throwing touchdown of the game to tie the game at 55. Sioux Falls would milk the clock down, setting up a game winning field goal attempt with two seconds left that would go wide left.

In overtime, Sioux Falls would score on their first play of the extra session with Sneed finding Donnie Corley at the goal line. The Steamwheelers would manage to get one first down, but then on a fourth and goal, Hilliard was chased out of the pocket and sacked to end the game.

Hilliard ran for four touchdowns on the night, and threw for two to lead the Steamwheelers.

