Summit Church has held Memorial Day services for over a century
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday the 103rd annual Memorial Day service will be held at the historic Summit Church on Utica Ridge Road.

The service will start at 9 a.m.

Summit Church has one of the oldest memorial day services west of the Mississippi, having been held every year since 1919.

The service started as a way to honor World War I victims.

There will be an honor guard, patriotic songs, speeches, a 21-gun salute, and a roll call of Scott County veterans.

