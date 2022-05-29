Summit Church has held Memorial Day services for over a century

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday the 103rd annual Memorial Day service will be held at the historic Summit Church on Utica Ridge Road.

The service will start at 9 a.m.

Summit Church has one of the oldest memorial day services west of the Mississippi, having been held every year since 1919.

The service started as a way to honor World War I victims.

There will be an honor guard, patriotic songs, speeches, a 21-gun salute, and a roll call of Scott County veterans.

