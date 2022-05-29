A Very Warm Memorial Day Ahead

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- The heat is on for the rest of the extended Memorial Day weekend, all courtesy of some very brisk and warm southerly winds. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon, with highs in the middle to upper 80′s. Those clouds begin to clear out a bit tonight with lows in the 60′s to near 70. The warm-up continues into Memorial Day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Expect a rise in humidity, with the heat index coming in just below advisory criteria. A front sweeping out of the west will bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, and some of those storms could become strong to severe during the day. Stormy weather continues Tuesday night into Wednesday. As far as temperatures are concerned, we’ll go from 80′s and low 90′s Tuesday, to 70′s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies. Windy and very warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 70°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. High: 90°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.