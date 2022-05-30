Advertisement

First Alert Day Tuesday 3 PM to 10 PM for strong storms

Cold front brings afternoon storms
By Alexis Hermansen and Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/ILL. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect Tuesday from 3 PM until 10 PM.

The First Alert Day will be in effect Tuesday because a cold front will bring strong to severe storms to the area.

A cold front will be moving through in the afternoon and will bring strong to severe storms to the area. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under a slight risk (level 2/5) because of the risk for strong winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain will be present in some storms as well. Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions throughout the day. Make sure you have multiple outlets to receive warnings during this period, as some storms could form quickly.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

