Foundation created in honor of murdered Black Hawk County cousins

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new nonprofit organization is dedicated to helping families of missing people, in honor of the cousins from Black Hawk County who went missing and were murdered 10 years ago.

The Elizabeth Collins Foundation is in honor of the young girl by the same name, and her cousin Lyric Cook. The two were abducted on July 13, 2012, and their bodies were found five months later. There are still no arrests in their case.

The foundation will partner with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers to bring awareness to cold cases in hopes of garnering new tips and leads. It will also help educate the community on preventing kidnappings, sexual abuse and trafficking.

The Elizabeth Collins Foundation also plans to hold public awareness events, safety event and seminars. They will also maintain Angels Park in Evansdale, which serves as a memorial for lost loved ones.

One such event the foundation will put on is the 10th Annual Ride and Drive Memorial Event in memory of Collins and Cook. It’s set for Saturday, July 16, at Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale, starting at 8 a.m. Funds will benefit Angels Park, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and the Elizabeth Collins Foundation Community Mission. People who want to register for the event can do so at this link.

