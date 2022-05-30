Advertisement

Memorial Day Looking Windy & Warm

First Alert Day Tuesday for Strong to Severe Storms
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Memorial Day temperatures will trend a lot warmer than normal, as brilliant sunshine and brisk southerly winds warm things up into the 80′s to low 90′s. Our next frontal system takes aim on the QCA overnight into Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms developing during the day. Some of these storms could become strong to severe during the afternoon and evening hours, with the main threats being damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. We’ve issued a FIRST ALERT DAY from 3 PM until 10 PM Tuesday for that possibility. Once the severe weather threat passes, look for a chance for showers heading into Wednesday, with cooler 70′s through the rest of the week.

MEMORIAL DAY:  Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High: 90°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT:  Skies becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance for showers and storms. Low: 70°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY:  Windy and very warm. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again by afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 88°. Wind: SW 15-25+ mph

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
Fugitive wanted in Rock Island for homicide
Rock Island police asking public for help with a wanted fugitive
(Source: MGN)
Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested

Latest News

Memorial Day
A warm Memorial Day ahead
Scattered clouds, windy and warm conditions for your Sunday, with highs in the 80's.
A Very Warm Memorial Day Ahead
Memorial Day
A Very Warm Holiday Weekend Ahead
Look for warm sunshine and breezy winds for the start of the holiday weekend.
A Warm Holiday Weekend Ahead