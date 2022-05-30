Memorial Day Looking Windy & Warm

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Memorial Day temperatures will trend a lot warmer than normal, as brilliant sunshine and brisk southerly winds warm things up into the 80′s to low 90′s. Our next frontal system takes aim on the QCA overnight into Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms developing during the day. Some of these storms could become strong to severe during the afternoon and evening hours, with the main threats being damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. We’ve issued a FIRST ALERT DAY from 3 PM until 10 PM Tuesday for that possibility. Once the severe weather threat passes, look for a chance for showers heading into Wednesday, with cooler 70′s through the rest of the week.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High: 90°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance for showers and storms. Low: 70°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY: Windy and very warm. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again by afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 88°. Wind: SW 15-25+ mph

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.