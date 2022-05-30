Advertisement

One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead, and another person was hurt, after a crash in rural Dubuque County.

The Patrol says someone driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Van lost control while driving west on Millville Road, northeast of Epworth. They say just after 7 Sunday night, the van went into the ditch and rolled. That happened at 21833 Millville Road.

State Patrol did not release the name nor the age of the driver or a passenger. The driver died at the scene. First responders took the passenger to MercyOne in Dubuque. The Patrol says neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque Medical Examiner, Peosta Police, Epworth Fire and Rescue, Hoffman Funeral Home and Tegelers also helped by responding to the scene.

