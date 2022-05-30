Rock Island National Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony after two-year pandemic break

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island National Cemetery hosted a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony Monday morning. The cemetery has not hosted a Memorial Day ceremony since 2019 because of the pandemic.

The event remembered the military lives lost. The ceremony included an honor salute, taps, music, and a speech by keynote speaker Mike Sturch, commandant, Department of Illinois Marine Corps League, and national vice commandant.

Memorial Day represents a day of national awareness and reverence, honoring the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of the nation and its values. Memorial Day honors fallen service members while Veterans Day is an opportunity for Americans to publicly recognize living military veterans. Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. It was first widely observed on May 30, 1868, to commemorate the sacrifices of Civil War Soldiers and a day to honor the nation’s Civil War dead by decorating their graves. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, commander-in-chief, Grand Army of the Republic, proclaimed May 30 as Decoration Day by General Order No. 11. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved Memorial Day from May 30 to the last Monday in May. The law took effect in 1971 at the federal level. In 2000, Congress established the National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.