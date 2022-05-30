Advertisement

Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque

The Dubuque Police Department
The Dubuque Police Department(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque.

Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The three victims are expected to survive.

Officers also found three vehicles with damage.

There are no arrests.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
Fugitive wanted in Rock Island for homicide
Rock Island police asking public for help with a wanted fugitive
(Source: MGN)
Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested