Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque.

Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The three victims are expected to survive.

Officers also found three vehicles with damage.

There are no arrests.

