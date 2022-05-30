Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque.
Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.
The three victims are expected to survive.
Officers also found three vehicles with damage.
There are no arrests.
