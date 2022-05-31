Advertisement

2 cats, 1 dog rescued from Davenport house fire

The fire happened on Memorial Day.
The fire happened on Memorial Day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of West Dover Ct around 11:40 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Someone called 911 and said the back porch of the home was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke showing from the back of the two story home.

Crews worked aggressively on the outside of the home and then went inside to continue putting out the fire and search for anyone inside.

Flames had traveled up to the attic space upon crew arriving.

The family was not home at the time of the fire.

One dog and two cats were rescued from the fire and returned to the owner.

Fire crews were on scene for several hours opening up walls and ceilings checking for hot spots.

The family was displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Davenport Fire Department also responded to a fire around 12:30 Monday morning in the 1700 block of W. 69th Street.

Firefighters found heavy fire on the side of a two car garage that was not attached to the home.

The garage and two vehicles inside were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street in Davenport.
Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport
Damaging winds, hail, lightning, brief moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible.
First Alert Day from 3 to 10 PM Tuesday for strong/severe storms
The driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

Deere's headquarters are in Moline.
Deere & Company elected 2 senior leadership positions
The Illinois Future of Work task force released a report with recommendations to improve the...
New report highlights challenges for Illinois workforce, opportunities to improve
This image shows the John Deere logo.
Deere & Company elected 2 senior leadership positions
Rock Island-Milan School District will be offering free summer breakfast and lunch
Rock Island-Milan School District offering free breakfast and lunch this summer