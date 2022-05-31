2 cats, 1 dog rescued from Davenport house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of West Dover Ct around 11:40 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Someone called 911 and said the back porch of the home was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke showing from the back of the two story home.

Crews worked aggressively on the outside of the home and then went inside to continue putting out the fire and search for anyone inside.

Flames had traveled up to the attic space upon crew arriving.

The family was not home at the time of the fire.

One dog and two cats were rescued from the fire and returned to the owner.

Fire crews were on scene for several hours opening up walls and ceilings checking for hot spots.

The family was displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Davenport Fire Department also responded to a fire around 12:30 Monday morning in the 1700 block of W. 69th Street.

Firefighters found heavy fire on the side of a two car garage that was not attached to the home.

The garage and two vehicles inside were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

