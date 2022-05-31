Augustana students organize vigil in Moline for Uvalde Victims

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Just like communities across the country, the Quad Cities also remembered the victims of the Uvalde, Texas shooting at a candlelight vigil, Monday.

Two Augustana students and roommates came together to organize the event. Jacqueline Isaacson said students from kindergarten to college are becoming too familiar with school shool

“We all like to say it couldn’t happen here, but it’s just been proven time and time again that it can,” Isaacson said. “Until we regulate gun safety and gun control, nothing’s going to change ... If this doesn’t continuously bug you forever, then nothing’s going to happen. We have to make a change, or else more lives are just going to be lost.

On Monday, Organizers read the timeline of events that lead to 19 students and 2 teachers dying last Tuesday and read off their names.

In addition to speakers sharing experiences with gun violence, Pastor Santina Poor, from Hope United Church of Christ, led a prayer for those in attendance. She echoed the organizers’ calls for change.

“Something has to change,” Santina Poor said. “We have to find a faithful response to this, beyond prayers. “We have to take action, our prayers have to turn into the work, the action to bring some sort of a resolution.”

Some of that action included reaching out to legislators. Another organizer, Synth Gonzalez, said they don’t want Robb Elementary to be another school on a growing list of tragedies.

“As much as we can shout and scream all of this. We need people to listen,” Gonzalez said.” We need people to do what these children are begging them to do so they can go to school and get educated and be safe.”

One Moline resident said he was glad to see students lead the charge for change.

“I could hear in the background, kids on the playground over here laughing and just being kids,” Bob Poor said. “I was thinking there’s I don’t know, 20 kids out there playing. I was thinking, ‘How many of those kids are going to be victims of gun violence?’”

At Monday’s vigil, about $110 was raised for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 5285 in Moline.

Nationally LULAC put together the “Pray for Texas” fund. According to its website, 100% of the proceeds will benefit the families of the victims in Uvalde.

Among organizations fundraising for the shooting victims is “VictimsFirst.”

